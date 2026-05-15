Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs premia Avix Medical all’HAE Accelerator





What a way to close out the HAE Accelerator. On May 13, more than 230 investors, founders, operators, and community members showed up for Demo Day 2026 and the energy was real. From healthcare innovation and AI to civic engagement, gaming, fintech, and mental wellness, this cohort brought bold ideas, sharp execution, and serious momentum. Every founder showed up ready to build, and investor conversations started almost immediately.

Huge congratulations to Avix Medical and founder Aditya Ranganathan (Harvard Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences) for taking the top spot. Avix Medical is building Catalina: a portable device designed to deliver early breast cancer detection in just 60 seconds.

Big thank you as well to our judges for the thoughtful feedback, tough questions, and continued support of the HAE founder community.

Boyd Carson – Peter Dolch – Moha Shah

We could not be more proud of the 2026 cohort. Incredible founders. Incredible community. Incredible way to end the program.

Academy May 18

Pitch Deck Masterclass Application

Craft a clear, compelling pitch deck and deliver your story with confidence. Apply to Pitch Deck Masterclass by May 18.

Global May 20

AI For Thought Leadership | Bonus Session

Join us for a bonus session with Francis Hintermann to back the curtain on how one of the world’s most prolific thought leadership operations is using AI.

Global May 21

HAE Investor Network Info Session

Looking to get closer to high-potential founders earlier? It’s a curated community for investors who want direct access to Harvard alumni founders as they build and scale.

Academy June 2

Data-Driven Decision Making

Harness data insights for business growth. Master key concepts and learn to make strategic decisions that boost productivity.

Academy June 4

AI Tools for Small Business

Learn how to turn AI into a practical co-worker that understands your business context and is directly tied to execution and revenue.