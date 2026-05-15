Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs premia Avix Medical all’HAE Accelerator

-


What a way to close out the HAE Accelerator. On May 13, more than 230 investors, founders, operators, and community members showed up for Demo Day 2026 and the energy was real. From healthcare innovation and AI to civic engagement, gaming, fintech, and mental wellness, this cohort brought bold ideas, sharp execution, and serious momentum. Every founder showed up ready to build, and investor conversations started almost immediately.
Huge congratulations to Avix Medical and founder Aditya Ranganathan (Harvard Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences) for taking the top spot. Avix Medical is building Catalina: a portable device designed to deliver early breast cancer detection in just 60 seconds.
Big thank you as well to our judges for the thoughtful feedback, tough questions, and continued support of the HAE founder community.
Boyd Carson – Peter Dolch – Moha Shah
We could not be more proud of the 2026 cohort. Incredible founders. Incredible community. Incredible way to end the program.

Academy    May 18
Pitch Deck Masterclass Application
Craft a clear, compelling pitch deck and deliver your story with confidence. Apply to Pitch Deck Masterclass by May 18.

Global    May 20
AI For Thought Leadership | Bonus Session
Join us for a bonus session with Francis Hintermann to back the curtain on how one of the world’s most prolific thought leadership operations is using AI.

Global    May 21
HAE Investor Network Info Session
Looking to get closer to high-potential founders earlier? It’s a curated community for investors who want direct access to Harvard alumni founders as they build and scale.

Academy    June 2
Data-Driven Decision Making
Harness data insights for business growth. Master key concepts and learn to make strategic decisions that boost productivity.

Academy    June 4
AI Tools for Small Business
Learn how to turn AI into a practical co-worker that understands your business context and is directly tied to execution and revenue.

Paolo Brambilla - Direttore Responsabile - Lamiafinanza.it Avatar

Paolo Brambilla - Direttore Responsabile - Lamiafinanza.it

giornalista dr.

Paolo Brambilla, Consigliere dell'Ordine dei Giornalisti della Lombardia, è direttore responsabile de "La Mia Finanza" e di "Trendiest Media Agenzia di stampa". Laureato a pieni voti in Economia e Commercio alla Bocconi (qualche decennio fa) con un breve Master a Harvard e un corso di copywriting a Berkeley, è membro attivo di numerosi club, fra i quali il "Rotary Club Milano Porta Vercellina" e il "Cambridge University Yacht Club". Rappresenta l'Italia a Bruxelles nell'associazione "Better Finance" a tutela di investitori e risparmiatori.

Areas of Expertise: economia, finanza, arte, cultura classica
LinkedIn
Fact Checked & Editorial Guidelines

Our Fact Checking Process

We prioritize accuracy and integrity in our content. Here's how we maintain high standards:

  1. Expert Review: All articles are reviewed by subject matter experts.
  2. Source Validation: Information is backed by credible, up-to-date sources.
  3. Transparency: We clearly cite references and disclose potential conflicts.
Reviewed by: Subject Matter Experts

Our Review Board

Our content is carefully reviewed by experienced professionals to ensure accuracy and relevance.

  • Qualified Experts: Each article is assessed by specialists with field-specific knowledge.
  • Up-to-date Insights: We incorporate the latest research, trends, and standards.
  • Commitment to Quality: Reviewers ensure clarity, correctness, and completeness.

Look for the expert-reviewed label to read content you can trust.