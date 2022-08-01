Reuters Impact a Londra il 3-4 ottobre 2022. Inspire. Drive action. Accelerate innovation
“Il cambiamento climatico è uno degli eventi che segnano un’epoca. Reuters si impegna a raccontare il nostro pianeta con integrità, indipendenza e senza pregiudizi. Reuters IMPACT è un’opportunità per esplorare insieme tutti gli aspetti di questo problema focale del nostro tempo” Alessandra Galloni, Editor-in-Chief, Reuters.
Reuters IMPACT combina giornalismo affidabile e imparziale con un pubblico professionale e aziendale per generare nuove idee, opportunità e partnership. Attraverso un approccio multicanale con il giornalismo in tempo reale di Reuters, Reuters IMPACT darà notizie a miliardi di persone in tutto il mondo.
Il riscaldamento globale
La mancata limitazione del riscaldamento globale causerà notevoli disagi agli affari. Nessuna economia è immune all’impatto e nessuna azione non è un’opzione. L’adattamento e la trasformazione del business sono fondamentali nella lotta ai cambiamenti climatici: cosa sta facendo la tua azienda per ottenere risultati tangibili dal punto di vista climatico?
Indipendentemente dal ruolo che svolgi o dalle dimensioni della tua organizzazione, Reuters IMPACT 2022 ti aiuterà a identificare come puoi influenzare, guidare e raggiungere gli obiettivi dell’azione per il clima.
Scarica la brochure per maggiori informazioni su biglietti e programma dell’evento, e conoscere i leader globali che parlano a Reuters Impact 2022.
Affrontare la sfida del rischio climatico richiede uno sforzo significativo e coordinato del settore pubblico e privato. Reuters IMPACT è un’offerta multimediale globale per tutto l’anno che riunisce leader mondiali, grandi imprese e pionieri lungimiranti per ispirare, guidare l’azione e accelerare l’innovazione nel modo in cui stiamo affrontando la principale priorità dell’economia globale: l’emergenza climatica.
Perché pertecipare
BREAKING NEWS- Ottieni l’accesso a informazioni di prima mano dai più grandi nomi del settore su quali progressi sono stati fatti e quali opportunità ci aspettano
TUTTI GLI STAKEHOLDER IN UN POSTO – Non possiamo riuscire nella transizione da soli. Partecipa alle discussioni con i leader dei settori degli affari, del governo e della scienza e della sostenibilità
CASI DI STUDIO PRATICI – L’UNICO forum per approfondire casi di studio incentrati sull’azione per il clima incentrata sul business su cinque temi chiave: energia, ambiente costruito, trasporti, finanza e cibo e uso del suolo
AGENDA INDUSTRIALE – Le nostre agende su misura sono realizzate dall’industria, per l’industria con temi e discussioni accuratamente selezionati per fornire una guida fondamentale all’azione per il clima guidata dalle imprese
L’agenda delle giornate
ENERGY:
Messy, toxic and limited, the era of coal and oil is over, and a new age of clean, unlimited energy dawns. Discover the myriad opportunities within the energy revolution
Interviews, presentations, discussions and panels within this pillar include:
– Bridging the Infrastructure Gap: The electrification of everything
– Transition fuels: What is the timeline for gas & hydrocarbons?
– Moving beyond net zero to a net positive future
– Renewable energy enablers: Technologies driving tomorrow
FINANCE:
Change your thinking around climate finance to identify green investments, prove returns and demonstrate accountability with an impactful yet realistic strategy for carbon divestment and sustainable investment.
Interviews, presentations, discussions and panels within this pillar include:
– Accelerating Climate Finance
– ESG driven disclosure -Accountability and transparency on delivery of pledges
– Distributive justice in climate finance
– Sustainable portfolios: Net zero opportunities
– Decarbonising business – the role of divestment and engagement
FOOD SYSTEMS, LAND USE AND BIODIVERSITY:
Environmental degradation threatens all spheres of life. Explore the technological and natural solutions being introduced to protect the health of the land, water and wildlife that we depend on.
Interviews, presentations, discussions and panels within this pillar include:
– Protection of marine biodiversity and ecosystems
– Era of Adaptation: Ice, water and droughts
– Agricultural technology
– Intelligent land use and nature-based solutions of tomorrow
BUILT ENVIRONMENT:
The cities and towns we live in were designed and built long before paradigms of sustainability were adopted. Reimagining the ways we live, work and play to produce cleaner, healthier and happier communities and living spaces will be critical to building resilience and reaching net zero.
Interviews, presentations, discussions and panels within this pillar include:
– Is a true circular economy achievable?
– Decarbonising heavy industries & hard-to-abate sectors & minimizing embodied carbon
– Delivering a future-ready and climate resilient city
– Problem solving with green and sustainable design
SUPPLY CHAINS AND TRANSPORTATION:
The most carbon intensive industry, transporting goods and people massive distances has a huge cost on the environment. Accurately monitoring and reducing Scope 3 emissions remains an urgent challenge for any company aiming for net zero and examining new and inventive ways to cleanly transport mass is the first step towards a solution.
Interviews, presentations, discussions and panels within this pillar include:
– Clean Transport: Electric & Low Carbon Transport
– Decarbonising the value chain, top to bottom & localizing production
– Bringing eCommerce to net zero
– Where next for fashion?
SOCIETY AND JUSTICE:
Sustainably is not merely about reducing the amount of carbon in the atmosphere. Putting wellbeing and health at the heart of sustainability projects is crucial to building the people-planet-profit culture that companies will be expected to demonstrate in the coming years.
Interviews, presentations, discussions and panels within this pillar include:
– Environmental Justice and Business’ Role
– Influencing & Storytelling
– Increasing GDP & Consumption vs Climate Action
– Adaptation in the Global South
– How Gender Equality will drive greater climate action