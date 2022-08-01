Reuters Impact a Londra il 3-4 ottobre 2022. Inspire. Drive action. Accelerate innovation

“Il cambiamento climatico è uno degli eventi che segnano un’epoca. Reuters si impegna a raccontare il nostro pianeta con integrità, indipendenza e senza pregiudizi. Reuters IMPACT è un’opportunità per esplorare insieme tutti gli aspetti di questo problema focale del nostro tempo” Alessandra Galloni, Editor-in-Chief, Reuters.

Reuters IMPACT combina giornalismo affidabile e imparziale con un pubblico professionale e aziendale per generare nuove idee, opportunità e partnership. Attraverso un approccio multicanale con il giornalismo in tempo reale di Reuters, Reuters IMPACT darà notizie a miliardi di persone in tutto il mondo.

Il riscaldamento globale

La mancata limitazione del riscaldamento globale causerà notevoli disagi agli affari. Nessuna economia è immune all’impatto e nessuna azione non è un’opzione. L’adattamento e la trasformazione del business sono fondamentali nella lotta ai cambiamenti climatici: cosa sta facendo la tua azienda per ottenere risultati tangibili dal punto di vista climatico?

Indipendentemente dal ruolo che svolgi o dalle dimensioni della tua organizzazione, Reuters IMPACT 2022 ti aiuterà a identificare come puoi influenzare, guidare e raggiungere gli obiettivi dell’azione per il clima.
Scarica la brochure per maggiori informazioni su biglietti e programma dell'evento, e conoscere i leader globali che parlano a Reuters Impact 2022.

Affrontare la sfida del rischio climatico richiede uno sforzo significativo e coordinato del settore pubblico e privato. Reuters IMPACT è un’offerta multimediale globale per tutto l’anno che riunisce leader mondiali, grandi imprese e pionieri lungimiranti per ispirare, guidare l’azione e accelerare l’innovazione nel modo in cui stiamo affrontando la principale priorità dell’economia globale: l’emergenza climatica.
Perché pertecipare

BREAKING NEWS- Ottieni l’accesso a informazioni di prima mano dai più grandi nomi del settore su quali progressi sono stati fatti e quali opportunità ci aspettano
TUTTI GLI STAKEHOLDER IN UN POSTO – Non possiamo riuscire nella transizione da soli. Partecipa alle discussioni con i leader dei settori degli affari, del governo e della scienza e della sostenibilità
CASI DI STUDIO PRATICI – L’UNICO forum per approfondire casi di studio incentrati sull’azione per il clima incentrata sul business su cinque temi chiave: energia, ambiente costruito, trasporti, finanza e cibo e uso del suolo
AGENDA INDUSTRIALE – Le nostre agende su misura sono realizzate dall’industria, per l’industria con temi e discussioni accuratamente selezionati per fornire una guida fondamentale all’azione per il clima guidata dalle imprese

L’agenda delle giornate